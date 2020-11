According to police, a homicide investigation is underway after someone was found dead near the 9000 block of Campus Walk Lane.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed following an incident near UNCC, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, a homicide investigation is underway after someone was found dead near the 9000 block of Campus Walk Lane.

No further information has been provided regarding this crime. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

This marks the city's 103rd homicide of the year.