CMPD: One person shot after dispute at transit center

Police said the shooting was "completely unrelated" to the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade in Uptown Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for injuries after being shot in Uptown Charlotte on Wednesday. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it happened at the Charlotte Transportation Center.

It happened after a verbal fight between two people in the Uptown transit center, according to CMPD. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

CMPD said the shooting does not appear to be random, "and is completely unrelated to the Uptown Parade." The Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade began along Tryon Street and 9th Street and ended at Tryon Street and Good Samaritan Way.

The transportation center is located at 303 E. Trade Street. Medic confirmed paramedics responded to a shooting in the 300 block of East Trade Street, and that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD has not released information on the victim's injuries.

