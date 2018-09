CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was shot in NoDa Tuesday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Anderson St. and N. Davidson St. The victim was found at N. Tryon St. and Matheson Ave. and rushed to the hospital.

Investigators said a home was also shot into in the 900 block of Anderson St. They were working to determine if the incidents were related.

No arrests were made.

