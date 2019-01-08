CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a shooting broke out in north Charlotte. One person has serious injuries.

The incident happened on Snow White Lane around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say two people were having an argument outside when one of them shot the other.

Initial investigation shows that the victim and the suspect know one another, police say.

The victim was shot in the ankle, and officials say has a serious but non-life-threatening injury. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, the suspect has not been found, officials say.

This is a developing story.

