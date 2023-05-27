CMPD investigating overnight shooting involving officers in east Charlotte

An officer at the scene who believed a deadly threat was imminent fired their service weapon, according to police.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Police said officers fired shots after a suspect fired multiple rounds at a party overnight in east Charlotte Saturday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 2 a.m. along Arnold Drive, just off Eastway Drive. The caller told police it appeared to be a large party where multiple people had guns.

As officers arrived at the scene, a person inside of a parked vehicle began firing multiple rounds, police said.

An officer at the scene who believed a deadly threat was imminent fired their service weapon, according to police. No injuries were reported following the shooting.

CMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating an Officer Involved Shooting in the 2600 block of Arnold Drive in the Eastway Division. pic.twitter.com/bJx5yBYlJN — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 27, 2023

The suspect fled the scene following the incident, officers said.

Officers are looking for a four-door silver sedan with a sunroof as a vehicle of interest.

CMPD's Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation, as is standard procedure with any officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

