CMPD officer charged with making threats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A police officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has been arrested and charged with making threats against two people, CMPD announced Friday.

Candyce Sellars, who has been with CMPD since April of 2015, has been charged with two counts of communicating threats. She turned herself in to the Mecklenburg County Detention Center early Friday morning.

"It is always disheartening to me when I learn that one of our officers has violated the very laws that we are sworn to uphold," CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings said in a released statement. "Professional accountability is a priority for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and our officers are expected to maintain this standard at all times.

Sellars was assigned as a school resource officer at Alexander Graham Middle School, according to the City of Charlotte website.

In addition to the criminal charges, CMPD's internal affairs division is also investigating.

Sellars was charged after fellow officers responded to a 911 call Wednesday. Responding officers identified Sellars as the suspect who had been threatening two other people with bodily harm.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 704-336-2790 and speak with Detective Fulker, who is the detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

