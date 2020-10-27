Police pursuit ends in Gaston County crash

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, Gaston County officials confirmed.

DALLAS, N.C. — A vehicle pursuit that started in Charlotte ended with a three-vehicle crash in Gaston County Tuesday, officials confirmed.

Gaston County officials confirmed the pursuit started in Charlotte after an armed robbery call. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was alerted to a stolen vehicle but were unable to initiate a traffic stop once they crossed into Gaston County. That's when the Ranlo Police Department got involved.

In addition to the police vehicles involved in the pursuit, CMPD used a helicopter to help track the suspect.

Around the area of East Trade Street and Dallas Stanley Highway in Dallas, three vehicles involved got in a crash. At this time, it's not known if anyone was injured in the crash.