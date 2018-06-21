CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A neighborhood is on edge after a jogger found a body in east Charlotte early Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a jogger told authorities they found a body in plain view by a dumpster in the 1900 block of Milton Road. CMPD later identified the body as 51-year-old Jose Mario Chicas.

Chicas' death is now being investigated as a homicide. Detectives on scene said it's not clear how long Chicas was lying there before the jogger found him.

In the hours following the discovery, yellow crime scene tape and a swarm of police signaled something was clearly wrong.

“I asked the question and they (police) said someone got murdered,” said Larry Walker, a shift manager at a nearby Pizza Hut. “It’s sad, it happens too often.”

Detectives on scene say it’s still early in the investigation and it’s not clear if the murder was random.

Walker said there have been recent break-ins in the area, including at the Pizza Hut where he works.

“I would like to see more police in the area to prevent stuff like this,” he said.

“Anytime we have an incident like this, we try to act swiftly and increase our patrols in the area,” a CMPD spokesman said.

Now, police are working on leads to try to find the killer. In the meantime, community members are thinking of the victim’s family.

“I pray for the victim and their family and I don’t even know who it is,” Walker said.

