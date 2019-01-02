CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three new police body cam videos released Friday showed the moments leading up into a police shooting in December.

In one of videos, you see officers running toward the man who had been shot.

Police said it all started outside a home on Winfield Drive after they received a call for welfare check. Officers said they heard shots coming from the caller’s home where he had barricaded himself.

Police said an armed person at a window with a weapon exited the home. Officers said Bobby Morgan was given several verbal commands but refused to cooperate.

In another video, you hear officers making commands before shots are fired. Police said officers fired their weapons after perceiving an "imminent threat".

Morgan was taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds. Police said a handgun was later recovered at the scene.

The district attorney's office was reviewing the case.