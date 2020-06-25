Two injured after west Charlotte shooting

CMPD says one victim has a non-life-threatening injury, while another is being treated for life-threatening injuries due to the gunshot wound.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a shooting on Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte.

It happened in the 2700 block of Tuckaseegee Road, not far from Kamit Natural Foods. CMPD says the call came in around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers got to the scene, police say they found two men in a vehicle. Both had been shot and were taken to the hospital by Medic.

Police believe the shooting took place on Clydesdale and Ambassador during an argument with the suspect, an unknown man. The suspect shot the victims who were in the vehicle at the time. After being shot, the victims then drove to Tuckaseegee, according to CMPD.

