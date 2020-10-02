CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A SWAT situation led to an arrest in Charlotte Sunday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Luis Elejarde, 38, was taken into custody after a stand-off that lasted more than two hours at the Knights Inn on Nations Ford Road.

Elejarde is accused of robbing two Charlotte hotels at gunpoint Saturday -- police believe he robbed a Comfort Inn on Westpark Drive, then a Super 8 on Texland Boulevard.

In both cases, the suspect was said to have robbed the business while armed, then flee the scene in a vehicle.

During the SWAT situation, officers used various tactics to breach a window. Eventually, Elejarde surrendered and was taken into custody.

He was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and will be taken to police headquarters after he is released to be interviewed.

Once he is transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, he will be facing charges for this incident as well as additional outstanding warrants.

At this time, CMPD has not released his exact list of charges. No other information has been made available.

Stick with WCNC for the latest information as this story continues to develop.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: