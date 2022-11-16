CMPD shares reminder about Safe Exchange Zones ahead of holiday shopping through online sites

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department launched a partnership with QuickTrip in 2017 to provide safe places for buyers and sellers to meet.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A friendly reminder from law enforcement agencies across Charlotte: the convenience of online sales exchanges can be potentially dangerous.

Officers are emphasizing how important it is for buyers and sellers to meet in public, well-lit areas -- preferably during the day -- to help reduce the chance of becoming a victim of a crime. They recommend bringing a second person with you.

Back in 2017, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department launched a partnership with QuikTrip to create Safe Exchange Zones. At more than a dozen locations across the city, there is a designated space where products bought through online sites like Ebay or Facebook can be safely exchanged.

The initiative was created shortly after the 2017 shooting death of college baseball player Zachary Finch. Police said he was robbed and killed while attempting to buy a cell phone from a stranger he met through the Letgo app.

“Zachary was just trusting and he was trusting of the wrong people," mom Tara Finch said at the time. "He was robbed of more than just money that day.”

Other local police departments, including the Cornelius, Huntersville, and Matthews police departments, have all created their own safe exchanges.

Below are the "Safe Exchange Zone" locations in and around Charlotte:

127E Woodlawn Rd., Charlotte. NC 28217

6721 Albemarle Rd., Charlotte, NC 28212

7205 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28216

2326 Sandy Poner Rd., Charlotte, NC 28273

11230 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28262

7115 S. Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28273

3025 Wilkinson Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208

116 Clanton Rd., Charlotte, NC 28217

3206 Eastway Dr., Charlotte. NC 28205

5209 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28212

4937 Sunset Rd., Charlotte. NC 28269

4200 Brookshire Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28216

5708 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28213

10910 Golf Links Dr., Charlotte. NC 28213

1134 N. Graham St., Charlotte, NC 28206

4270 Trailer Dr., Charlotte, NC 28269