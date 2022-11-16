CMPD shares reminder about Safe Exchange Zones ahead of holiday shopping through online sites

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A friendly reminder from law enforcement agencies across Charlotte: the convenience of online sales exchanges can be potentially dangerous.
Officers are emphasizing how important it is for buyers and sellers to meet in public, well-lit areas -- preferably during the day -- to help reduce the chance of becoming a victim of a crime. They recommend bringing a second person with you.
Back in 2017, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department launched a partnership with QuikTrip to create Safe Exchange Zones. At more than a dozen locations across the city, there is a designated space where products bought through online sites like Ebay or Facebook can be safely exchanged.
The initiative was created shortly after the 2017 shooting death of college baseball player Zachary Finch. Police said he was robbed and killed while attempting to buy a cell phone from a stranger he met through the Letgo app.
“Zachary was just trusting and he was trusting of the wrong people," mom Tara Finch said at the time. "He was robbed of more than just money that day.”
Other local police departments, including the Cornelius, Huntersville, and Matthews police departments, have all created their own safe exchanges.
Below are the "Safe Exchange Zone" locations in and around Charlotte:
- 127E Woodlawn Rd., Charlotte. NC 28217
- 6721 Albemarle Rd., Charlotte, NC 28212
- 7205 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28216
- 2326 Sandy Poner Rd., Charlotte, NC 28273
- 11230 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28262
- 7115 S. Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28273
- 3025 Wilkinson Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208
- 116 Clanton Rd., Charlotte, NC 28217
- 3206 Eastway Dr., Charlotte. NC 28205
- 5209 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28212
- 4937 Sunset Rd., Charlotte. NC 28269
- 4200 Brookshire Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28216
- 5708 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28213
- 10910 Golf Links Dr., Charlotte. NC 28213
- 1134 N. Graham St., Charlotte, NC 28206
- 4270 Trailer Dr., Charlotte, NC 28269
