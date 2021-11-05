CMPD searching for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect

According to CMPD, 37-year-old Ja’Meil Robert Lynwood Catlett is wanted for the murder of Eileen Rosado.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a murder suspect.

According to CMPD, 37-year-old Ja’Meil Robert Lynwood Catlett is wanted for the murder of Eileen Rosado. Rosado was killed back in October on Spring Street, near Greenhaven Apartments and the intersection of Statesville Avenue and Oaklawn Avenue.

Police said homicide detectives identified Catlett as a suspect in this case, and warrants for first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon were issued for his arrest.

CMPD said Catlett should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone in the public who has information on the whereabouts of Catlett is asked to call 911, immediately. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

