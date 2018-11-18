CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for Aniyah Briona Taylor, who is wanted for possession of stolen firearm, carrying concealed weapon, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Taylor was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of her pre-trial release.

On November 17, Taylor cut off her electronic monitor. She was last known to be in the area of the 200 block of East Eighth Street in First Ward Park, Charlotte.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option three, or call 911.

