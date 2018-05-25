CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with Monday's deadly shooting near uptown Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 22-year-old Santario Miller is wanted for the murder of 39-year-old Shalamar Venable.

Earlier in the week, CMPD responded to a shooting in the 900 block of North Tryon Street around 4 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a woman, later identified as Venable, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Venable was later pronounced dead at CMC Main.

On Friday, Miller was issued with arrest warrants for murder and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Miller is considered armed and dangerous, according to CMPD. Anyone with information on Miller is asked to call 911 or 704-336-VCAT.

