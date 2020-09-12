CMPD searching for armed robbery suspect

Police report that the suspect, who implied that he was in possession of a deadly weapon, threatened the victims and demanded property from them.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect.

According to police, they are searching for a male suspect accused of entering a 7-Eleven located at 12007 Sam Roper Drive early Sunday morning.

Police report that the suspect, who implied that he was in possession of a deadly weapon, threatened the victims and demanded property from them. The suspect left the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a white male who is approximately 6’0” tall. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket, black pants, black shoes, and a black bandana over his face.

CMPD’s Armed Robbery Unit asks anyone in the community who knows the suspect pictured below to call 9-1-1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.