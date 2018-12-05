Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit are investigating an attempted sexual assault that occurred at the 5400 block of Central Avenue.

According to police, back on Thursday, May 10, at around 2:30 a.m., Eastway Division officers were dispatched to an attempted sexual assault call for service.

Police said the female victim told them that she had been at a restaurant at the 5800 block of Albemarle Rd with friends. The victim told police that she accepted a ride home from the two unidentified suspects driving a dark colored Toyota truck.

Police said the suspects then unexpectedly pulled over in an abandoned parking lot and attempted to sexually assault the victim. The victim fought the suspects and was able to get away. A witness found the victim a short time later walking away from the incident location and contacted police.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. To learn more about Crime Stoppers, please visit http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

