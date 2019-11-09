CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man wanted on domestic violence charges is on the run after police said he led officers on a chase on I-485 early Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle on I-485 around 4 a.m. after they said the driver went to the victim's home twice earlier in the night and threatened her. CMPD said the chase ended when the driver jumped from his car on Breeze Hill Lane, just off Highway 49 near UNC Charlotte.

CMPD said officers have obtained warrants against the suspect for assault by pointing a gun and assault by strangulation. CMPD has not identified the suspect.

Multiple officers were called to the scene and have set up a perimeter with K-9s searching for the suspect. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story. For the latest breaking news and alerts, download the WCNC mobile app from Google Play or the Apple App Store.

RELATED: 'We've got to be better' | CMPD Chief Kerr Putney addresses violent crime at City Council meeting

RELATED: 'We can do this together' | Community leaders address how to stop uptick of violence in Charlotte