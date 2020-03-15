CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a fatal hit-and-run suspect.

According to police, the incident happened Thursday evening in the 10700 block of Parkton Road.

Police said when the arrived on the scene, they found a woman with serious injuries who had been struck by a vehicle. MEDIC arrived and transported the victim to Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center. The motor vehicle involved did not remain at the scene.

Late Saturday evening, CMPD reports 51-year-old Tammie Sullivan Pennington died from injuries she sustained in the crash.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information regarding this incident, are asked to contact Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

