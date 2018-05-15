The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a man who they save cut off his ankle monitor early Tuesday morning.

According to police, Arthur Kirkpatrick is wanted for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, damage to property, and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Police said Kirkpatrick was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

Kirkpatrick has last been seen in the area of 6500 Rumple Road, Charlotte.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Arthur Kirkpatrick, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.

© 2018 WCNC