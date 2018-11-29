MATTHEWS, N.C. — Joshua Brandon Martin is wanted for possession of stolen motor vehicle, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Martin was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of pre-trial release. On October 16, Martin cut off his electronic monitor.

Hewas last known to be in the area of the 1000 block of Matthews Mint Hill Road, Matthews.

Anyone with information on Joshua Martin is asked to contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888 or call 911.

