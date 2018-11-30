CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 4-year-old boy.

According to CMPD, officers received a call about a missing child at the Emerald Bay Apartments a little before 1 a.m. Friday. Justin Villeda Idiarte was last seen in his family's apartment in the 6600 block of Montcrest Drive near the intersection of Archdale Drive and Ole Pineville Road Friday.

Detectives said Idiarte's mother told them he was inside the apartment with her and two other children. She heard him get up, thinking he was going to the bathroom. She then dozed off and when she got up, he was gone. CMPD said a helicopter and bloodhounds have been called to the area to help locate Idiarte.

PLEASE SHARE: CMPD needs your help locating 4-year-old Justin Idiarte, who was last seen in his family's apartment off Montcrest Drive around 1 a.m. Friday #cltnews #breaking

Idiarte was last seen wearing a gray shirt, green Ninja Turtles sweater, khaki pants and black/brown shoes with white laces. He is described as a Hispanic male, approximately three feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. He has short black hair.

Anyone with information about Idiarte's whereabouts or has seen him is asked to call 911 immediately. You can also call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

