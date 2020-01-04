CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect.

According to police, one suspect has already been charged for the numerous robberies dating back to December 2019.

The robberies:

Shortly before 4:20 a.m. on December 23, 2019, officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the McDonalds located at 3058 Eastway Drive in the Eastway Division. Officers arrived and learned two suspects entered the business and threatened the employees with a firearm. The suspects stole property belonging to both the victims and the business and then fled the scene.

At 4:15 a.m. on March 23, 2020, officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the McDonalds located at 9320 Steele Creek Road in the Steele Creek Division. When officers arrived, they learned the suspects approached the victim who was standing outside of the business and threatened the victim with a firearm. The suspects stole property belonging to the victim and then fled the scene.

Shortly before 4:10 a.m. on March 24, 2020, officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the McDonalds located at 2518 Beatties Ford Road in the Metro Division. Officers arrived and learned a suspect threatened an employee of the business with a firearm and then stole property belonging to both the victim and the business before fleeing the scene.

Shortly before 4:20 a.m. on March 25, 2020, officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the McDonalds located at 720 Meridian Center Drive in the Independence Division. When they arrived, officers learned a suspect entered the business and threatened employees with a firearm while demanding money.

Shortly before 5:00 a.m. on March 25, 2020, officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the McDonalds located at 9414 Northlake West Drive in the North Division. When officers arrived, they learned two suspects entered the business and threatened the employees with a firearm. The suspects stole property belonging to the business and then fled the scene. Additional information about this case can be found in the report: 20200325-0457-00.

Relentless efforts by detectives with CMPD’s Armed Robbery Unit and partnerships with law enforcement authorities in South Carolina lead to the identification of two suspects. Warrants were issued for the arrest of 23-year-old Jeremy Thrasher and 21-year-old Michael Webb.

On March 27, 2020, Webb was located, arrested, and has been charged with five counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, five counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, nine counts of second-degree kidnapping and breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Thrasher has numerous, felony warrants for his arrest, and Armed Robbery Unit detectives are requesting the public’s help locating him. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Thrasher is asked to call 911, immediately.