CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The manhunt is underway for a man accused of robbing two Charlotte convenience stores Monday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the suspect first robbed the Sam’s Mart on Statesville Road just after 10 p.m. Police said the man stole money from the store before he struck at another Sam’s Mart on Glenwood Drive about 10 minutes later.

Police said an employee at the Glenwood Drive location tried to shoot the suspect as he escaped but did not hit him. The suspect is described as a black male wearing a dark-colored hoody with a surgical mask and gloves.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

