'Everything he did was careless' | CMPD searching for man accused in hit-and-run crash

The collision involved three cars, causing a broken neck, hand, shoulder and knee injuries for the other drivers involved.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police need the public's help to identify a man accused in a hit and run crash that happened Tuesday on Rozzelles Ferry Road.

Witnesses say the driver responsible slammed into the back of one car causing that car to rear end the car ahead of them creating a chain reaction. Dana Jordan was with her 15-month old daughter Dream when she felt the impact.

"The next thing you know I heard a loud boom," Jordan said. “I instantly turn around to check on her to make sure she’s okay.”

Jordan said she then got out the car and started to record on her cell phone getting footage of the damage and the driver involved.

That's when she noticed the injuries to those in the other car too.

“My head was bleeding and I was just trying to make sure my wife was alright so I wasn’t thinking about myself, then come to find out my neck was broke," passenger Cesar Sykes said.

His wife, Misgivenchi Jennings, said she also suffered hand and shoulder injuries and a bruised knee.

“He didn’t just damage a car or three cars, he actually hurt people," Jennings said.

The victims tell WCNC Charlotte just before the police arrived, the driver who they say caused the crash got a ride from someone else and left the scene.

“Everything he did was careless and leaving was heartless," Jennings said.

The next day Jordan decided to post the pictures she took from the scene of the accused hit and run driver in hopes that someone might be able to identify him.

"I wanted people to share, share, share because on the other side of all this it needs to be known people can’t just do things like this," she said.

Anyone with information about this incident or that can identify the driver involved is asked to call CMPD.