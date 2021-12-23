CMPD seeking persons of interest in Dec. 14 homicide

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released photos of four people they wish to question regarding South Tryon Street homicide.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating four people they wish to question regarding a Dec. 14 homicide on South Tryon Street.

None of the four have been charged in connection with the deadly shooting.

"There are no warrants currently on file," CMPD said in a released statement. "If you observe or recognize the individuals, you can speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective by calling 704-432-TIPS."

The photos appear to have been recorded by surveillance cameras.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 14, CMPD officers responding to a shooting found 46-year-old Richard Marshall Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound near South Tryon Street and Clayton Road. Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

There have been no arrests announced in connection with the shooting death.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit https://charlottecrimestoppers.com. Information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

