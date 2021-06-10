CMPD: Juvenile being treated for life-threatening injuries after shooting

The victim, whose name and age have not yet been released, was taken to the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot in south Charlotte.

It happened in the area of Big Cone Place and Longleaf Drive around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. CMPD officers responded to the scene after a reported assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived, CMPD found a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name and age have not yet been released, was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no information has been made public about a potential suspect.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact CMPD or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.