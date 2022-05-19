CMPD investigating deadly north Charlotte shooting

Police said they were called to the scene just before 1:00 a.m. Friday morning and that's when they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened on Blackhawk Road. Police said they were called to the scene just before 1:00 a.m. Friday morning and that's when they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said. No further information has been released regarding this deadly shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact CMPD.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC

Homicide Investigation in the North Tryon Division https://t.co/LB2JrBvwge — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 19, 2022

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts