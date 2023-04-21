CMPD looking for suspect accused of shooting two people

Police said Dominique Gantt shot the victims on April 9. He now has warrants for a handful of charges.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a man they say shot two people earlier in April.

Officers said they found the two victims along Remount Road off West Boulevard on Sunday, April 9, around 11 p.m. Detectives identified the suspect as 29-year-old Dominique Gantt as the suspect.

Gantt has warrants out for his arrest for attempted murder, discharging a firearm within city limits, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 200 lbs. He's known to go by the street names "Domo" and "Domo Beezy".

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should call 9-1-1. Tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers online or by calling 704-334-1600.

