CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a south Charlotte convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported robbery at a Circle K in the 7900 block of South Boulevard a little after midnight Thursday morning.

Detectives said a man with a handgun robbed the store while two employees and a customer were inside. No one was injured during the incident.

Police have not released any suspect information and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2018 WCNC