Person shot multiple times in southeast Charlotte

Police said the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of McAlway Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting in southeast Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

When officers got to the scene, they located a victim inside the apartment suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead by Medic. At this time, police said they are not searching for any outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Akers is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

