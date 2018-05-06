CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a crash involving a stolen vehicle in east Charlotte early Tuesday.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a crash in the 6700 block of English Hills Drive after a vehicle crashed into a tree and flipped around 1:30 a.m. CMPD said multiple people were spotted running from the wreckage.

Investigators said the vehicle was stolen from the University City area. No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released by authorities.

