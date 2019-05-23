Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated a suspect had been arrested in the SWAT standoff hours before when the arrest occurred. The suspect has since been arrested.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A suspect has been arrested after a SWAT situation at an apartment complex in south Charlotte that first started late Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The suspect, 37-year-old Luis Pineda-Ancheta, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

CMPD's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team attempted to serve the arrest warrants at a residence located in the 1600 block of North Wind Place around 9:30 a.m. May 23.

Pineda-Ancheta had outstanding warrants for his arrest for multiple charges including kidnapping, strangulation, and assault on a female regarding a domestic violence assault that took place on May 21.

VCAT attempted to make contact with Pineda-Ancheta but was unsuccessful. SWAT Team members and negotiators responded to the scene, set up a perimeter and attempted to make contact. Nearby residents were precautionarily notified.

The standoff with SWAT lasted for nine hours. Pineda-Ancheta was not speaking with negotiators during that time, according to CMPD

CMPD said the suspect was playing a "cat and mouse" game, hiding and creeping from apartment to apartment through the walls and ceilings. He was not found in his own apartment walls, police say.

Police say he could have gone through possibly 10 apartments through the walls, though they are not sure at this time the exact number.

A few officers were treated on the scene for heat-related issues. The suspect was transported to the hospital. Once released, CMPD said he'd be transported to CMPD Headquarters for an interview by detectives with the Domestic Violence Unit.

The suspect had been in the apartment complex all along, but when officers with SWAT entered, he was nowhere to be found, CMPD said. When CMPD tried making contact, they say the suspect barricaded himself.

CATS and Red Cross were providing food and temporary shelter for any displaced residents of the apartment complex.

More than a dozen CMPD police vehicles were on the scene as well as CMPD SWAT.

Pineda-Ancheta will be transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's office for charges related to this incident, as well as the outstanding warrants.

