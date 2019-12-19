CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gunfire erupted at the Epicentre parking deck on Wednesday afternoon, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Investigators said 22-year-old Jamikequez Nance fired the shots, but they did not release a motive. No one was hurt.

This is the latest of a string of crimes leading to big changes at the Epicentre.

A couple of months ago, Dr. John Holaday was killed by a stray bullet near the Epicentre. The CEO from out of state was shot while walking to a business meeting on a Monday afternoon.

"The gun went off, and everyone took off," one man previously told NBC Charlotte.

Raheem Shacklette, 16, was charged with the murder. However, since then, the violence has continued.

Last month, a fight that started in the Epicentre led to a deadly officer-involved shooting.

NBC Charlotte learned big changes are coming to the venue. The Epicentre is transitioning away from bars, and ads are selling retail and office space instead.

"If you find that that model is not working, then maybe there's better use for that location, and they may decide they want to move to something else," Charlotte city councilman Ed Driggs previously said.

The suspect in the latest case has been arrested several times before. Nance’s previous charges include robbery, stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Nance now faces new charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm in the city. He remained in the Mecklenburg County Jail on an $11,000 bond.

