Shooting suspect arrested by SWAT in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect wanted on multiple charges in connection to a recent shooting was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police's SWAT team Wednesday morning.
CMPD officers were attempting to serve a warrant at a home on Old Steele Creek Road, near the intersection with West Boulevard around 8 a.m. According to CMPD, the suspect refused to come out of the house and SWAT agents were called to assist.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was arrested without incident shortly after 10:30 a.m. In a release, CMPD said the suspect was wanted for multiple violent felonies.
Any person with information about this case or any other incident is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers line at 704-334-1600.
