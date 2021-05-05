Shooting suspect arrested by SWAT in southwest Charlotte

Police said a suspect wanted for multiple warrants was arrested by SWAT after a standoff in southwest Charlotte Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect wanted on multiple charges in connection to a recent shooting was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police's SWAT team Wednesday morning.

CMPD officers were attempting to serve a warrant at a home on Old Steele Creek Road, near the intersection with West Boulevard around 8 a.m. According to CMPD, the suspect refused to come out of the house and SWAT agents were called to assist.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was arrested without incident shortly after 10:30 a.m. In a release, CMPD said the suspect was wanted for multiple violent felonies.

BREAKING: CMPD's SWAT Team is in the process of serving an arrest warrant near the 2800 block of Old Steele Creek Road. The area is contained and everyone is encouraged to avoid the area. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/gzFG2qu05b — Lana Harris (@LanaHarrisNews) May 5, 2021

