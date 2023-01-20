CMPD SWAT team assisting with barricaded person in south Charlotte

CMPD confirmed it was responding along Quail Meadow Lane, not far from Sharon Road West just before noon on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department SWAT team is assisting officers responding to a barricaded subject in south Charlotte.

CMPD confirmed units were responding along Quail Meadow Lane, not far from Sharon Road West just before noon on Friday.

Active SWAT team Deployment in the South Division https://t.co/vcKmiUeeh7 — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 20, 2023

Police are asking people to avoid the area at this time. No other details have been confirmed at this time.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

MORE ON WCNC