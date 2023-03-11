CMPD SWAT standoff in southwest Charlotte ends peacefully

The 30+ hour standoff was successfully de-escalated Sunday afternoon, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 30+ hour SWAT standoff involving a barricaded person suffering from a mental health crisis in the Steele Creek area of southwest Charlotte has peacefully ended and a suspect is in custody, police confirmed.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's SWAT officers responded to a call about a person making threats just before 7 a.m. on Saturday along Griers Fork Drive. Several 911 calls were received saying that the person was outside threatening to kill his neighbors.

Officers arrived and attempted to make contact with the person, but he refused to leave the residence. Officers said they witnessed an armed person with a gun inside the home before barricading, and also learned that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

CMPD called additional resources to the scene, including the CMPD Community Policing Crisis Response Team (CPCRT), who helped to get an Involuntary Commitment Order (IVC) for the person. According to CMPD, CPCRT has prior involvement with the person on several occasions.

Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, CMPD SWAT Team took control, along with SWAT negotiators, who continued to communicate with the person to de-escalate the situation through Sunday afternoon.

The SWAT situation on Griers Fork Drive has been successfully de-escalated to a peaceful resolution. The wanted subject has been taken into custody. The neighborhood roads will be reopened shortly. — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 12, 2023

In a previous update, CMPD confirmed negotiations were still ongoing, and that a single round was fired by a SWAT officer after a perceived deadly threat just after 5 p.m. Saturday. The person was not hurt by the gunshot.

On Sunday afternoon, officers said that the situation was successfully de-escalated and person surrendered to CMPD SWAT and was taken to receive mental health treatment.

CMPD Major Dave Johnson on the tremendous effort of our SWAT Team and all of our officers that assisted to bring the more than 30 hour SWAT incident in the Steele Creek Division to a peaceful resolution. pic.twitter.com/rJXXqmcqLb — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 12, 2023

The CMPD Homicide Unit will investigate what led to the officer-involved shooting.

