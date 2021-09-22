x
Crime

CMPD not ruling out teen suspects in shooting of 3-year-old

Organizations and activists have long been calling for an end to youth violence in Charlotte, with a renewed plea in recent weeks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte has seen a string of violent incidents involving young people in recent weeks. 

The month of September saw a 14-year-old charged with the murder of a 16-year-old, three 21-year-olds charged in connection to a drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa and injured his 4-year-old sister, and a 19-year-old and 15-year-old charged in a shootout that injured a 15-year-old and 1-year-old.

On Wednesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that detectives still believe the Sept. 7 that killed Figueroa could be connected to high schools in the area.

“Why is it like this now? Because young people don’t know how to solve conflict," one activist said.

