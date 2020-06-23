x
CMPD: Teenage girl shot in north Charlotte

Police said the victim was approached by two male suspects on foot who fired multiple rounds at her.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenage girl was taken to a Charlotte hospital after she was shot at multiple times in North Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. 

CMPD responded to the 2400 block of Julia Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday after calls of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the victim was approached by two male suspects on foot who fired multiple rounds at her. 

She was outside of her residence on Julia Avenue when she was shot, CMPD says. She's believed to have non-life-threatening injuries to her leg. 

The identity of the victim has not been released, but CMPD believes she is approximately 17 years old. 

Detectives have not identified any suspects in the case or announced any arrests.

 Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police at (704)334-1600.  

