CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many Americans might still be waiting on their stimulus checks to roll in. Meanwhile, police say thieves are preying on the opportunity to steal your check from the mail.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is warning everyone to keep a close on their mailboxes — now more than ever.

“As you’re receiving these stimulus checks in the mail watch delivery schedules, watch out for neighbors and make sure no one is going in mailboxes taking checks,” CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes said.

Aside from getting away with your stimulus check, police say a suspected thief could also gather other personal information from your stolen mail that can later be used to commit other crimes.

One way to protect yourself is by using the informed delivery service through the U.S. Postal Service. It’s a process that scans your mail before it’s delivered. A picture is then sent to you which you can review.

“You’ll know what to expect when you get home and that way if something is not there that you expect to be there you can contact the postal service,” a USPS spokesperson said.

