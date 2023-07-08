CMPD investigating second homicide in University City area

The second investigation comes on the heels of another one elsewhere in the area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Less than an hour after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it was investigating a homicide in the northeast part of the city, officers said another similar investigation was underway elsewhere in the University City area.

CMPD announced they had launched the new investigation around 9 p.m. at the intersection of North Tryon Street and McCullough Drive. Initial details were scarce, but the department's public affairs unit has promised updates.

Earlier in the evening, CMPD had started a homicide investigation along Turtle Point Road, located about five miles away in the same area. The Turtle Point Road investigation, however, is closer to the city limits shared with Harrisburg.

At that scene, CMPD said a confrontation between two parties ended in gunfire and two victims hospitalized. One victim died, while the other suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

WCNC Charlotte will update this article once new details are made available by CMPD.

