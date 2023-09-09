CMPD: Suspect tied to multiple sexual assaults

CMPD is encouraging people to stay vigilant when out late at night or early in the morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit shared it is looking for a suspect who has sexually assaulted multiple women, including a case Saturday morning.

“We had a case this morning where the victim was able to provide a very accurate timeline and accurate description," Lt. Jim Ivie with CMPD said.

Police didn't specify exactly how many cases are believed to be tied to the suspect, but said there have been multiple cases in a span of a few days. Ivie said the crimes happened in south Charlotte within a mile of each other.

“The Archdale Drive, Nations Ford Road, Arrowhead Road, South Boulevard, I-77 -- that part of town," Ivie said.

CMPD is now searching for a car connected to the suspect; it's described as a silver Jeep, and could be a Jeep Liberty, Jeep Commander, or Jeep Patriot. The suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches, believed to be in his 20s to 30s.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit are looking for a suspect in multiple assault cases, including two sexual assaults, that occurred across multiple CMPD divisions.



The suspect vehicle is pictured below. pic.twitter.com/KHlQEhxRfC — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 9, 2023

The suspect has attacked women either outside of the car in question or has dragged women inside the vehicle, CMPD said. The assaults linked to the suspect have either been early in the morning or late at night.

CMPD said they have a slew of marked and unmarked patrol cars in the area, and detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and re-interviewing victims.

CMPD is encouraging people to stay vigilant when out late at night or early in the morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD or Crime Stoppers.

