CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is putting the public on alert for an uptick in several specific crimes in the Charlotte area.

Police are concerned by an increase of shootings into residences when people are home and domestic violence.

CMPD says it’s seen an 80% increase of shootings into occupied homes compared to last March, and an 18% increase in calls for domestic violence.

CMPD Deputy Chief Gerald Smith says the increase in the type of shooting is particularly troubling because of the current climate.

“Especially with a shelter in place order and when there are more people inside or our homes, the possibility of something tragic if not deadly occurring, is there,” Smith said.

The stay at home order is also creating more opportunity for domestic violence.

"We all know that anxiety, pressure and aggression can occur during this time while we’re inside,” Smith said.

CMPD received 517 more calls for domestic disturbances this March than last. Still, police are not confirming a correlation between the increase and current restrictions.

In fact, they’re applauding the public for following the stay at home order.

“No citations or arrest have been required up to this point,” CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes said.

Despite the ongoing threat of coronavirus, CMPD says it’s appropriately staffed to respond to all calls and, at this point, the virus has not cropped up in the department.

“We haven’t had any direct, confirmed, work-related exposures to the COVID-19,” Estes said.

Estes did say several officers and employees are home sick as a precaution. He also confirmed CMPD has added the extra measure of taking temperatures of all officers before they start their shifts.

