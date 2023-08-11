CMPD investigating woman's death as a homicide

She was found dead on August 5 along Belmeade Drive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a woman's death last weekend is being treated as a homicide.

In a news release Friday, officers said a citizen found the woman just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, August 5 along Belmeade Drive, off Mt. Holly Road. The woman was found in a wooded area, and investigators worked to collect evidence.

CMPD identified her as 63-year-old Diane Hester Lewis, noting her next of kin was notified of her death. Officers said they made the homicide determination after consulting with the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner's Office. They did not share the exact cause of death, however.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to share tips by calling 704-432-TIPS. You can also anonymously share tips with Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600 or by going online.

