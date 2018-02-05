CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a 20-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving a party bus in northeast Charlotte.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported crash with injuries in the 4500 block of North Tryon Street just before 10:30 Tuesday night. When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim, Polly Miranda Rogers, 20, unresponsive and lying in the roadway. Medic pronounced Rogers dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Rogers was riding in a chartered party bus that left the campus of UNC Charlotte and was going to a bar in uptown. Police said she fell out of an emergency window on the right side of the bus and landed in the roadway before being struck by two other vehicles.

CMPD doesn’t believe speed is a factor in the crash.

Any witnesses to this accident are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

