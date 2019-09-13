CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a shocking new case highlighting hot car dangers.



It involves a woman with disabilities left in a car without the engine running on the hottest day of the year.



It happened in a Walmart parking lot on East Independence Boulevard around 5 p.m. on Thursday when temperatures almost hit 100 degrees.

Police said the person who left that woman in the car was shoplifting from the store when it happened. Sources told NBC Charlotte the 46-year-old victim was in a van for more than an hour.

This comes after a string of cases where children were left in hot cars.

On that same day, a mother was charged with child abuse in Cabarrus County. Kannapolis Police said Jennifer Pohl left her one year old in a hot car outside the Cabarrus County Human Services Center.

The child had heat exhaustion but was expected to be okay.

Before that, there was a tragic case. Dawn Broecke was charged with involuntary manslaughter after police said she left her 1-year-old foster son in a car for most of the day in a Lowe’s parking lot in Pineville.

The baby was taken to the hospital but later died.

"Everybody has a busy life, we all understand that, but nothing's more important than your kids,” said Lt. Corey Copley with Pineville Police.

Just a few days ago, police said they arrested Seth Cuthbertson after his child was rescued from a hot car in Shelby. According to investigators, he told them he was inside Aldi and forgot about her because she must have been sleeping.

"How do you forget about your child? I don't care how much else you have going on,” one woman said.

In the latest case, Medic responded to Walmart, and the disabled woman was treated on scene with no apparent injuries. The suspect, 52-year-old Janet Nunn, was cited for misdemeanor larceny and neglect of disabled persons.

