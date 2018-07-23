The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is working a bank robbery that happened near The University of North Carolina Monday morning.

According to officials, the robbery happened at the State Employees’ Credit Union located at 8605 University City Blvd.

Police report the bank was robbed by a male suspect who passed a note to a teller demanding money. He did not indicate he had a weapon. Officials said he fled the credit union in an unknown direction of travel on foot, leaving behind his car.

CMPD believe they have identified the suspect, who is described as a white male, in his thirties, with a goatee and wearing blue-plaid shirt and shorts.

