CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a report of shots fired in west Charlotte.

CMPD responded to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of Thriftwood Drive near Freedom Drive just after 7 a.m. The caller told 911 dispatchers that the suspects fired several paintballs before driving away from the scene.

A few minutes later, CMPD received a report from a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver who said he was hit with a paintball. Officers met with the driver at Harding University High School to file a report and investigate. CMPD said they don’t know where the incident occurred, but it was not on the Harding campus.

No arrests have been made and CMPD has not released any suspect information. Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

