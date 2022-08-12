2nd suspect arrested after CMS student killed getting off bus

Nahzir Taylor died from his injuries Friday morning. He was shot while getting off a school bus on Lanza Drive near Culver Spring Way.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a 17-year-old Rocky River High School student who was shot and killed while getting off his bus.

On Wednesday, CMPD located and arrested a 16-year-old suspect in connection with the case. The suspect was transported to the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) in Uptown to be interviewed by detectives.

CMPD had previously arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with the shooting. That juvenile was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property.

According to witnesses and Taylor's family, there appeared to be a group of teenagers waiting for him when the bus arrived at the neighborhood stop.

Security camera footage shows three people running into a car next to where Taylor was shot. The car turned around and fled the neighborhood.

UPDATE: A second juvenile suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in this case. See our release here: https://t.co/lSnWP1Bbg4 pic.twitter.com/1MtPaBmcw5 — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 8, 2022

