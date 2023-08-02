Investigation underway after CMS employee charged with indecent liberties with a child, first-degree kidnapping

The employee has been suspended with pay during the investigation, according to CMS.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee has been arrested for alleged crimes against children, the district confirmed Wednesday.

Tuesday afternoon, CMPD school resource officers at Wilson STEM Academy notified CMPD's Crimes Against Children unit that a girl who reported being inappropriately touched by an employee.

David Lucas, 25, was taken into custody on Wednesday. After an interview at the CMPD Law Enforcement center, he was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Lucas, who is employed by CMS as a family engagement advocate, has been charged with indecent liberties with a child, taking indecent liberties with a student by a school administrator, and first-degree kidnapping.

"The employee in question has been suspended with pay, pending investigation," CMS said in a statement. "It is our understanding that CMPD Crimes Against Children unit is conducting a separate investigation."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Adams at 704-432-0547 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

